| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 21:45, Updated May 30th 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Catherine Mturi Wairi [Photo: Courtesy]

A Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss has been sent on compulsory leave.

The KPA Managing Director (MD) Catherine Mturi-Wairi was suspended on Wednesday over incompetence and theft of containers.

Daniel Manduku formerly of National Construction Authority (NCA) was appointed new MD in an acting capacity by the Cabinet Secretary for Transport James Macharia.

More to follow…