My enemies are hunting me, ODM MP claims

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire at a past function. Police maintain he is yet to record a statement on the allegation. [File, Standard]

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire has claimed his life is in danger due to his political stand.

The ODM MP claimed that he feels insecure after some of his close allies received some threats.

He also alleged that he has noticed a number of vehicles following him.

Speaking in an interview, Mwambire said he was a victim of his political stand and his crusade to end corruption in his constituency which he said had taken root before he was elected MP.

“I have a firm stand on the political situation at the Coast and specifically about the much hyped coast unity. It has come to my attention that even some of my colleagues advocating for Coast unity are being pushed by certain forces outside the region. That is why my stand on the same is that I will only support it if it is genuine but I am not ready to sell my people to the highest bidder. That has been my stand,” said Mr Mwambire.

Kilifi County Police Commander Fredric Ochieng said the MP was yet to record any statement concerning his allegations.

The Police boss said he had also heard the news of threats against the legislator from the media.

He said the MP should report the matter for them to start investigations.

“Anything concerning one’s threat to life must be reported to the nearest police station to allow for investigations. I have also heard from the media that Mr Mwambire has been threatened.I have no report of the same and the best way for him is to report the incident at Ganze to allow for investigations,” said Ochieng.

He added: “Nobody has the right to threaten another person’s life but we can only investigate after the MP presents himself to police so that he can record the statement with us. If that has not happened, then we are forced to believe that it is politicking".

