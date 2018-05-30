NYS corruption suspects to remain in police custody until June 5

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 14:33, Updated May 30th 2018 at 14:39 GMT +3

National Youth Service graft suspects at the Mililani law courts where they were accused of conspiracy to create an economic crime. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

National Youth Service scam suspects will spend at least six days in remand as they await court’s verdict on whether they will be released on bail.

Nairobi magistrate Dauglas Ogoti after hearing rival arguments from both the prosecution and the defence on the 22 suspects said that he needed at least three days to come up with a verdict.

The ruling then falls on Friday, June 1, which is a holiday.

In the hearing that ended at 1.50 am on Wednesday, the magistrate said that he would decide on the issue on June 5.

“As you can see the hearing ended up in the morning and I have a very busy day today. I will require at least three days making a reasoned ruling on bail. I will do this on June 5,” said Ogoti.

Immediately the magistrate put his pen down, the defence lawyers rose to plead with the court that the accused should spend their time in police cells instead of remand prison.

The lawyers argued that their clients would not find food in the prison adding that some were also lactating mothers.

In opposition, prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told the court that there was an arrangement in place for them to eat and also a prison bus was already waiting for the accused outside the court.

But the magistrate agreed with the prosecution saying it would be safer for them to be ferried to prison rather than being released in the middle of the night.

“You know this is Nairobi, the accused are much safe with the arranged transport,” he said.

The magistrate also ordered that all those who did not appear before him should report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or else would be arrested without notice.

The defense argued that those who skipped were not aware of the case, some saying that they even do not watch TV.

Others said that they were willing to bring their clients to court on Thursday, instead of the court issuing warrants of arrest.

It also emerged that one of the accused persons, Evans Wafula Kundu , brought himself to court after hearing on television that he had been implicated in the scam.

The prosecution however told the court that the CID had not taken his statements and fingerprints in preparation for him to appear in court.

They are to appear before court in order to take plea on June 6.

In the case, the prosecution relied on those who missed the court to ask that the 22 should not be released.

The magistrate heard that the investigations had not been completed hence he should allow the officers to hold them until the case is heard and determined.

He was also told that the entire accused is likely to skip a court seasons as the charges against them are enormous.

“Economic crime is a threat to security. The accused persons are charges based on use of public funds. Majority of Kenyans lack jobs due to theft of public fund,” argued Ondimu.

The accused lawyers on the other hand told the court that their clients were willing to adhere to court terms.

According to the lawyers, the cases before the court did not limit the right of the accused persons to be presumed innocent unless proven guilty.