Duale breaks silence on graft fight, want institutions to act

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale wants the fight on corruption extended to key institutions and not only individuals.

Duale, who was addressing the media yesterday, reiterated that those implicated in the looting of public resources be held to account. He also lauded Parliament's oversight role.

“Parliament will not sit back as public funds are looted by selfish individuals," he said, as he challenged institutions mandated to investigate and prosecute to ensure all cases were dealt with to the end.

He also took a swipe at the Opposition, urging them to join forces with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to ensure they win the war on graft.

His sentiments come at a time when sitting legislators have been indirectly linked to the ongoing graft cases, igniting a public uproar.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta is tomorrow expected to lead the 16th session of the Annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

The event, which is convened by Parliament, brings together leaders from across the political divide, governors, government officials, religious leaders, CEOs from the business community and members of the diplomatic corps.

The prayers give leaders an opportunity to reaffirm their faith and dedicate the nation to God.

Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Ken Lusaka (Senate) will lead the first prayer meeting after the contentious August 8 elections held last year where the electorate retired around 70 per cent of MPs.

This year's theme is ‘National Reconciliation’, which is rather apt coming just months after the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga that lowered political temperatures and ended a go-slow in Parliament by Opposition legislators.

The prayers also come at a time when the country is grappling with losses running into billions of shillings as frustrated Kenyans demand action.