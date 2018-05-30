School admits students injured in mirror disagreement with teacher

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

The management of Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School has admitted that a teacher injured a student in the eye during an altercation over a mirror.

The school’s principal John Mureithi, who had initially refused to comment on the matter, told The Standard yesterday that the student sustained injuries when the Mathematics teacher tried to confiscate the mirror.

He denied claims that the teacher hit the 15-year-old boy on the face with the mirror, adding that both of them regretted the incident.

But his explanation was at odds with reports we gathered from multiple sources in the school, who told The Standard the incident was not an accident.

The boy’s mother, who was summoned to the school after the story appeared in yesterday's Standard, said she did not wish to comment on the matter.

The County Director of Education Isaac Atebe said investigation was ongoing.