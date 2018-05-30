School admits students injured during an altercation over mirror Next Story
Politicians storm TSC interviews, force exercise to be postponed

By Martin Njiru | Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) was yesterday forced to postpone a recruitment exercise that had been scheduled to take place at Kirisia High School in Samburu Central.

This is after politicians stormed the venue of the exercise, demanding it be stopped because it did not favour local teachers.

The leaders, led by Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo and MCA Peter Lemperi said the hiring process should be stopped until they could agree on criteria that would give residents an edge.

The TSC normally gives priority to trained teachers who graduated over five years ago. During recruitment, the older graduates automatically get more marks, which determines who gets the job.

