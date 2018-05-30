Court told of Sh1.2m pay in murder trial

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3

Gladys Wambui Mwangi at Nakuru High Court. She is accused of murdering Nakuru renown businessman Julius Kimani Mathu. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The High Court was yesterday told that money exchanged hands before Nakuru businessman Julius Kimani Mathu was murdered in cold blood.

Mathu's widow, Gladys Wambui (pictured), is charged alongside Rahab Mukenyi, Alex Muhonja, James Mwaura and Nicholas Mudegu for his murder on December 1 last year in Kiratina estate.

ALSO READ: Shock as man is killed over Sh100 debt

Jane Nyambura Mungai, an employee of Kims Net, which was owned by the deceased, told the court that she received instructions from Wambui.

“She called and asked me to go to the office, get Sh1.2 million and take the money to Gatehouse Equity Bank where someone would pick the money.

“I went to the office, counted the money and borrowed a bag from Diana Rose (colleague). I also borrowed a dust coat as I had been advised by Wambui to wear for easy identification,” said Nyambura.

She testified that on reaching the bank, a middle-aged man who identified himself as Alex approached her and asked if she had been sent by Wambui.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The man allegedly took the money and stashed it into an envelope before the two parted ways. Nyambura testified that when she went back to work, she learnt that Mathu had been hijacked and killed.

The case will proceed for hearing on July 16 and 17.