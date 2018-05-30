Residents loot beer after crash

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Residents of Mbombo village took advantage of a road accident involving a truck transporting beer to steal.

The truck driver lost control and veered off the road in the Monday evening incident that saw motorists and boda boda riders looting alcohol from the vehicle.

The crew was unable to keep away the mob that rushed to the scene and started carting the beer away.

Murang’a South OCPD John Onditi said it took law enforcers to scare away the looters.

A recovery team arrived 5.30pm and salvaged what was left.