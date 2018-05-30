Matiang’i should leave no stone unturned in Immigration purge

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 19:18 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi displays the new look work permit card for foreigners at the immigration offices in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A video of a visibly angry Interior CS Fred Matiang’i berating an Immigration Department official over the issuance of work permits was a great sensation on Social Media last week.

How is it, he wondered, that foreigners could be hired for work that Kenyans could do? In truth, the case of the foreigner in the video- a construction site manager- is one among many such cases.

From artisans working on construction sites; to hawkers; to waitresses, bouncers and even security detail, the country is awash with undocumented foreigners.

There are those who will insist that with globalization, labour ought to freely move across borders following the willing-buyer-willing-seller model. Though valid, there are more valid reasons why some job segments need to be protected.

The truth is, Kenya’s unemployment rate (39 per cent) is one of the highest in the world and handing some of these jobs – which require little expertise- to foreigners disadvantages deserving job-seekers.

Worse still, employing people at this low levels denies the country the critical transfer of skills. Because such cases are undocumented, these acts don’t just deny deserving Kenyans a job opportunity, it also denies the Exchequer income from statutory deductions like PAYE and work permit fees. The loss is double to the economy and to the society. It also means there are no records of what these people are doing in the country.

And so there is great logic in Dr. Matiang’i’s fury. Yet the issuance of work permits is the tip of the iceberg. There is massive rot at the Immigration Department.

And Dr Matiang’i will have to do more to clean it up. Expectedly, the Department ranks high in corruption indices. Corruption feeds off the bureaucratic contortions involved in, say, acquiring a work permit, an Identity Card or citizenship status.

A story is told of a Christian missionary who had visited Nyayo House (the Immigration Department head office) in search of a residence permit. Frustrated, the man yelled out in the waiting area on the ground floor: “Isn’t there a true believer in this building who will help me out because I cannot bribe?” Embarrassed, Immigration officials ushered him into a side office and processed his papers quietly.

Not everyone has such temerity to shout out their frustrations. And so the rot and the frustration goes on. Dr. Matiang’i has shown that he has the fire to go after cartels, he can do it again here.

