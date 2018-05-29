Six people die, nine injured in accident along Meru-Mikinduri road

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 11:07, Updated May 29th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3

The wreckage of the vehicle that was involved in road accident along Meru-Mikinduri road. (Phares Mutembei, Standard)

Six people died in a grisly road accident in Meru when a public transport vehicle and a Pick-up collided head-on, on Monday night.

The six died within minutes as they were being to hospital which is not far from the scene.

According to Imenti North OCPD Sammy Kosgei, the accident at Giaki Junction on the Meru-Mikinduri road happened at around 9.30pm when the driver of the Toyota Probox tried to overtake a lorry.

The driver of the Pick-up who was the sole occupant of the vehicle escaped with head, hand and leg injuries.

“Five passengers in the Probox and the driver died soon on arrival at the Meru Level 5 hospital. We are working to establish exactly how it happened and those involved,” said Mr Kosgei on Monday.

The wreckage of the two vehicles, with the Probox bearing the brunt of the accident on a road which is usually not busy at night, were towed to the police station.

Witnesses who responded and rushed to the scene said the Probox was overloaded as it sped towards Mikunduri town.

Boniface Mwirigi and Ben Gaite, a mechanic were among the first to arrive at the scene to help the passengers inside the badly mangled Probox.

“The driver of the Pick-up is David Kariithi and he was driving to Meru town from Mikinduru town. We rushed him and the injured ones to Meru hospital. He was not injured as seriously as others,” said Mr Mwirigi.

“Kariithi suffered head, hand and leg injuries but he was not looking so bad. Five others who did not suffer such serious injuries were treated and discharged,” said Mwirigi.

