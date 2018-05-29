Corruption will kill us if we do not kill it first

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

Kembi Gitura

On April 26, a funeral service was conducted at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a County, for one of the greatest sons of Kenya.

I do not consider it coincidence that the service was held at the stadium named in honour of one of the greatest generals of the Mau Mau war of independence, or that the memorial service in Nairobi the previous day was at the All Saints Cathedral, a major bastion of the second liberation where, in 1992, we had a thanksgiving service to welcome the hero back home from medical treatment in London.

Kenneth Stanley Njindo Matiba will forever remain among the biggest names in this country. Eulogies were made by mourners led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and included Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who with Matiba were actively involved in the clamour for Kenya’s second liberation.

Younger politicians also gave their eulogies, but mainly from what they had read about Matiba. But the greatest speech was contained in the sermon by Rev Timothy Gichere, Bishop of the ACK Diocese of Mt Kenya Central, based on 1 Samuel 12:1-4 in the Bible.

Peaceful transition

I would urge all leaders and other public servants to read and understand the words of Samuel as he bade his people farewell after a peaceful transition of leadership.

He said, “I have been your leader from my youth until this day. Here I stand. Testify against me in the presence of the Lord and his anointed. Whose ox have I taken? Whose donkey have I taken? Whom have I cheated? Whom have I oppressed?

“From whose hands have I taken a bribe to make me shut my eyes? If I have done any of these things, I will make it right.”

And the people replied to Samuel, “You have not cheated or oppressed us. You have not taken anything from anyone’s hand.”

It was a brave and well thought out sermon given that it was made in front of the top leaders of our country and taking into account that Matiba was well known for his belief in sheer hard work for the creation of wealth and also for his fight for a just and fair society.

Samuel was talking about oppression, fairness and corruption. How many leaders can pose the same questions to the public they serve and expect the answer he got?

Everywhere we turn, people are building sub-standard houses and dams that cannot withstand stress and that continue to kill innocent people because someone somewhere has taken a bribe.

When we are not reading about killer road accidents due to unroadworthy public vehicles, we are bombarded with scandals of billions of shillings stolen from this or the other public organisation, most recently, and for the second time, the National Youth Service!

In the meantime, others in leadership are unashamedly taking oxen and donkeys from the poor they are supposed to be serving.

Anticipatory bail

After all, they know nothing will happen to them because they will get anticipatory bail – something unknown in law anywhere else in the world except in Kenya – for cases that will then drag on in court until ordinary Kenyans forget they existed!

When Pope Francis was in Kenya not so long ago and met religious leaders from virtually all faiths, he dwelt a lot on corruption and the grave danger it posed to society and the development of nations.

The President has taken the front line in the fight against corruption, particularly in light of his Big Four development agenda, and he has constantly made his stand clear, most recently in his State of the Nation address.

Unfortunately, there are Kenyans who appear to be working on over-drive to frustrate the agenda. Quite obviously, corruption is fighting back.

I can state without any fear of contradiction that the greatest enemy of development in our nation today is corruption.

If we are to help the President’s Big Four agenda succeed; if we are to help ourselves as a nation to achieve our own goals such as Vision 2030; indeed, if we want to develop as a nation, then we must start to seriously rethink the state of our country.

Otherwise in years to come, this shall be remembered as the generation of people who, like the dinosaurs, ate themselves into extinction.

The General Ihuras, Matibas and all those other gallant Kenyans who died so that our country could be free will be ashamed of us. We must therefore do everything humanly possible to redeem ourselves.

Who, fellow Kenyans, will be our Samuel?

Mr Gitura is the former senator of Murang’a County; [email protected]

