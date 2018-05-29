Professional body to blacklist guilty NYS procurement officers Previous Story
Be wary of conmen issuing fake driving licences, NTSA warn

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:36 GMT +3

Motorists have been cautioned against fraudsters issuing smart driving licences.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and police asked the public to report fraudsters following the circulation of a fake instruction showing how one is supposed to apply for the driving licence.

Police said they are investigating those behind the fake instructions. It is not clear if anyone has so far been conned.

Police said no complaint had been raised and that they were taking precautions to deter the crime.

In a statement, NTSA said it does not transact its services through any individual.

It said a Mr Nishal, whose image appeared in a form with instructions on how to get the document (mobile number 0722795103/0786883500), was unknown to the authority and therefore not authorised to transact on its behalf.

NTSA further advised that smart driving licences are issued to those seeking duplicate driving licences - for lost or defaced permits.

To replace a lost or defaced permit, one is required to open a free TIMS account on www.ntsa.go.ke.

