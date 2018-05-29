Counties seek Sh3 billion to repair roads

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:17 GMT +3

A rider and his passenger halt to allow a lorry pass at a damaged road connecting Homa Bay and Migori counties. [Denish Ochieng/Standard]

Three counties will have to re-organise their development budgets to enable them to raise at least Sh3 billion to repair roads ruined by the ongoing heavy rains.

Most feeder roads in Siaya, Kisumu and Migori have been rendered impassable since the onset of the rains.

In Siaya, Governor Cornel Rasanga requires Sh550 million to repair more than 500km of roads damaged in the past two months.

Speaking to The Standard, Roads and Works Executive Bernard Mboha said with the rains still being experienced, the graders were unable to access some damaged roads.

“It will be pointless to start working on the roads now because we still have rain,” said Mr Mboha.

In Migori, Governor Okoth Obado will need between Sh500 million and Sh1 billion to fix the roads.

Mr Obado's political advisor, Dennis Orero, said the worst affected roads were Masara-Karungu, Masara-Muhuru, Sori-Gwasi, Sori-Migori, Kehancha-Kegonga and Kehancha-Ntimaru roads.

Mr Orero said Nyatike sub-county had seen the most damage from the heavy rains.

In Kisumu, the Department of Transport, Roads and Infrastructure is seeking an extra Sh300 million on top of Sh450 million budgeted for road upgrades to repair the damage.

The Sh450 million had been advanced to the county through the Kenya Roads Board.

“We had 106 contractors on the ground before the rains began but had to recall more than 100 because of the rains,” said county executive Thomas Ondijo.

In Homa Bay, the county government needs more than Sh200 million to repair damaged roads.

County Chief Officer for Roads Chris Agong’ said the floods had caused serious damage.