Hospital to pay employee Sh500, 000 for firing him over open mortuary door

A hospital has been ordered by the Employment and Labour Relations Court to pay a former employee Sh500,000 for wrongful dismissal.

George Katana, in his case demanding Sh2 million for wrongful dismissal from Agha Khan University Hospital, narrated that on January 29, 2011, a door to the hospital's mortuary was left ajar with keys hanging on the lock hole.

The incident, he told court, triggered an internal investigation. Mr Katana, who was employed by the hospital in 1985, found himself in trouble.

He told court he received a memo from his director requiring him to leave the hospital as investigations on the matter was conducted.

After being on suspension for two weeks, the court heard, he went back to inquire about his fate but was served with a termination letter.

Katana's work entailed carrying out tests to assist doctors in their diagnosis. At the time he was fired, he had worked at the hospital for 26 years and his salary was Sh33,121.

He moved to court to challenge his sacking.

The hospital defended its action through a letter, saying Katana was sent by the hospital’s director to report the incident to the pathology manager two days later, but he defied. He was also accused of deserting duty.

Katana, however, refuted the contents of the letter, saying that the time indicated in the letter corresponded with the time he was on suspension.

Justice Makau faulted the hospital for failing to give Katana a fair hearing.

“The evidence has not been contested by the respondent. In addition to the foregoing default, the respondent has not adduced any evidence to prove that they followed a fair procedure before dismissing the claimant,” the judge ruled.