Woman arrested for burning son after losing Sh20

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3
Police in Malava are holding a 26-year-old woman suspected of burning her nine-year-old son for losing Sh20.

The Musala village resident is said to have returned home yesterday evening and found the money missing.

She then lit plastic papers and used them to burn the boy's hands. A neighbour, Ruth Nelima, said they heard the child screaming for help and rushed to help.

They alerted the police, who arrested the woman. Assistant chief Videlis Otisa said cases of parents turning their anger on children after misunderstandings were on the increase.

He asked couples to resolve such issues diplomatically or seek counselling from experts.

