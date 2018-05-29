Parents accept money to conceal rape in Lamu, MP claims

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3

Lamu County Woman Representative Ruweida Obo. [Abdirahman Hassan, Standard]

Lamu MP Ruweida Obo (pictured) yesterday accused parents of accepting cash inducements to abandon the quest for justice when their children are raped.

She also raised concerns that many families failed to report the crime to the police, instead preferring to settle the matter informally.

ALSO READ: Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of raping 7-year-old boy

Ms Ruweida warned against receiving money to sweep crimes under the carpet, adding that the failure to prosecute suspects in courts of law had led to an increase in sexual assault as well as teenage pregnancies.

The MP also reached out to chiefs, urging them not to turn a blind eye to victims of child abuse.

She pledged rewards for those who fought the vice.

