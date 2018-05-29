Water firm sinking with Sh411m debt Next Story
KPA officials under siege as port congestion escalates Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Parents accept money to conceal rape in Lamu, MP claims

By Jane Mugambi | Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3
Lamu County Woman Representative Ruweida Obo. [Abdirahman Hassan, Standard]

Lamu MP Ruweida Obo (pictured) yesterday accused parents of accepting cash inducements to abandon the quest for justice when their children are raped.

She also raised concerns that many families failed to report the crime to the police, instead preferring to settle the matter informally.

ALSO READ: Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of raping 7-year-old boy

Ms Ruweida warned against receiving money to sweep crimes under the carpet, adding that the failure to prosecute suspects in courts of law had led to an increase in sexual assault as well as teenage pregnancies.

The MP also reached out to chiefs, urging them not to turn a blind eye to victims of child abuse.

She pledged rewards for those who fought the vice.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
rape
rape victim
rape allegations
Lamu MP Ruweida Obo
Ruweida Obo

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Tips on grapes growing

Tips on grapes growing

Monster who raped young coast girls jailed

Monster who raped young coast girls jailed

Women beg county to curb rising rape cases

Women beg county to curb rising rape cases

British court convicts man for raping two Kenyan girls

British court convicts man for raping two Kenyan girls

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited