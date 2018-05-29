Malls, 24 cars and plots among assets to be recovered from NYS suspects

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3

Anne Wambere Ngiriti who is among five NYS suspects who were arrested in their Lakeview home in Naivasha town arrives at Naivasha police station.

Two multi-million malls under construction in Nairobi, reportedly belonging to a senior official, are among assets the State has targeted in the crackdown on National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

The State has also identified several properties owned by individuals widely mentioned in the scam for recovery as Government freezes suspects' bank accounts.

Even as suspects were arrested yesterday, merchants and some public officers who invested proceeds from the sleaze were told their property would be taken.

The suspects’ houses, plots, cars and other personal property have been flagged and earmarked for recovery.

Among those set to lose is a senior NYS official, who is said to be constructing two multi-million malls on Kangundo Road, in Nairobi.

A businessman whose wife was recently blocked from travelling out of the country will also get a rude shock after his fleet of more than 20 cars was flagged.

The man and his wife are among those who were detained yesterday and are set to appear in court this morning to face charges of theft and fraud.

The merchant has 20 saloon cars and four luxury four-wheel drive cars.

The Assets and Recovery Agency, which was part of the multi-agency team pursuing the case, had been profiling the property before they moved to courts to get freezing orders.

Some of the suspects are said to have mysteriously withdrawn millions of shillings from their accounts in unexplained moves.

The audit started in 2014 to this year when the individuals are said to have gained from NYS.

“Even though he claims he bought these cars long before venturing to NYS, his wealth is suspect. They have been frozen,” said an insider.

“The move affects a family at large. If a husband has been flagged, his wife is also affected.”

Yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji confirmed the move, saying it had been done in addition to the prosecutions.

“In addition to prosecution, we are looking at recovering the proceeds of crimes as well as establishing the tax status of the companies and individuals in the crimes,” Mr Haji said.

“In the meantime, several bank accounts that the funds were channeled through have been frozen. My office is working with DCI and the Assets Recovery Agency in that regard,” he added.

In late April, bank accounts of 13 firms that are said to have received part of the Sh9 billion from the NYS were frozen.

The firms operate three accounts; two at the Consolidated Bank and a third one at the Barclays Bank of Kenya. The accounts were frozen last April 26, following a court order.

The DCI secured the freezing through an affidavit sworn by police constable Kenneth Kemei, who told Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi that they were conducting investigation on the three accounts.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta vowed to deal ‘firmly and decisively’ with all unethical people caught in the web of corruption.

The President, reiterating his anti-graft message, said all Kenyans entrusted with responsibility must be ethical and ready to serve with a high sense of morality.

“We are not going to tolerate unethical people. People with responsibility must be ready to serve and not to be served”, said the Head of State.

He said ethics was not about getting big positions of authority in Government, but how those entrusted with responsibility exercised that authority.

The President spoke at State House, Nairobi, when he presented Kenya High School with a new 51-seater bus and gym equipment, all valued at Sh8 million.

