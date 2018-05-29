DPP directs more agencies to probe NCPB saga

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 21:10 GMT +3

Some of the suspects from ‘Ngirita’ family are whisked to Naivasha police station minutes after they were arrested in their homes in Lakeview estate in connection with the NYS scandal. During the raid on 28th May, five members of the family were arrested and later driven to Nairobi. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard].

More agencies have been included in the investigation of the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji told the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to include officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority, and Assets Recovery Agency.

The team has also been ordered to provide updates on the status of the investigation.

There have been complaints that irregularities in the purchase of maize at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) allowed unvetted farmers to supply the produce. Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has promised to name the 'big fish' involved in the maize scandal as questions were raised about the origin of millions of kilos of maize secretly delivered to more than 30 NCPB depots across the country.

Enough evidence

Mr Kiunjuri said he would not resign despite calls for his exit. He said he was ready to face the cartels and promised to report the key players in the scam to the EACC and the Auditor General for action to be taken.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Adan Haji Ali accused Kiunjuri of failing in his role as the head of the ministry.

“The buck stops at the leadership in the ministry. Those put in authority above the MD of NCPB must come clean. Kiunjuri must tell Kenyans what he knows about the twin scandals of maize and fertiliser. Those involved must be arrested and prosecuted immediately,” said the Mandera South MP.

But Kiunjuri shot back: “I'm dealing with the big fish as we have enough evidence of the rot that has been going on in the board. I'm determined to dismantle the cartels operating at the NCPB and ensure all those responsible for the Sh740 million scam are prosecuted.”

