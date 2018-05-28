Stranger than fiction: What’s Killing Mirugi Kariuki Primary School kids?

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 16:16, Updated May 28th 2018 at 16:41 GMT +3

Learning was paralyzed at Mirugi Kariuki primary school in Nakuru East following mysterious sickness and death of pupils.

Irate parents stormed the school Monday 28 morning demanding answers from teachers saying majority of learners were filled with fear, an issue that is affecting smooth learing.

According to parents, at least four children at the school have died in the past two months, with several being admitted in respective hospitals. Ruth Ng’endo confirmed that her granddaughter had died after falling sick at the school in unclear circumstances.

“There may be something wrong at the school, I lost my granddaughter last week under unclear circumstances and more cases continue being reported,” said Ng’endo.

Ng’endo said she prepared Terian Nduta, a standard one pupil ready for school on May 18, but on arrival, she fainted at the school gate, compound and in the classroom.

She said she was called by the school teacher and together, they took Nduta to a private clinic within Pipeline.

At the hospital, the grandmother was informed that the girl did not have adequate oxygen, she was referred to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital where she died on arrival.

“Death of my granddaughter puzzled my family, she felt sick and within a span of like two hours, she passed on,” said Ng’endo. Before leaving home, she said the pupil did not have any health complication and was playing together with her younger siblings.

Ng’endo said after her granddaughter died, she did not conduct a postmortem because she could not afford to pay for the procedure. “I am not able to state what killed my daughter, and even after her death, I did not have money to perform postmortem,” said the grandmother.

Another parent Mary Wairimu said she lost her first born child David Mwangi last Tuesday after she was diagnosed with cancer at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Wairimu said the standard seven pupil was playing together with other pupils at the school compound in November, but he felt. He was taken home by other pupils. “My son fell while playing with another pupil, he could not walk on his own and he became critically sick,” said Wairimu.

She said she took the pupil to the Level Five Hospital in Nakuru, he was examined but no disease was diagnosed even after conducting several tests. Mwangi was later taken to Kijabe Mission Hospital, St Mary’s Mission hospital in Gilgil and referred to Kinangop and finally found himself at Kenyatta National hospital (KNH).

At KNH, tests revealed her son had cancer. He was put on chemotherapy, his leg was amputated but sadly he succumbed on May 22. ‘My son is said to have died of cancer, but I am not sure, why would it take long for him to be diagnosed,” he said. The pupil is yet to be buried because of a pending medical bill of Sh413, 937 at KNH.

Another parent - Jane Wambui – is worried after her standard six daughter was admitted at Nyayo ward at the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital. She says Margret Mogure has been in hospital for the last one week but her condition is not improving.

“My daughter went to relieve herself in the toilet after coming from school, she would later complain of knee problem and now her condition is not improving,” said Wambui.

Rachel Nyambura on her part said her children fear going to school because of mysterious cases reported and that she has been trying to find her another school without success. “There are many children who fear reporting to school, and mine for instance says she might get sick and later die,” said the mother.

Today parents, pupils and clergies held prayers at the school seeking spiritual cleansing claiming that there might be evil spirits in the public school. Peter Kimani, a pastor at Happy Church said prayers were vital to remove fear among learners, parents and teachers. “More prayers are required at the school to guarantee smooth learning. Spiritual wars are fought by spiritual wars,” said Kimani.

Head teacher explains death of pupils

The school head teacher Peter Gitau however dismissed allegations that children were dying under mysterious circumstances.

Gitau said only three pupils have died at the school in the last two months, and that he was not sure of the cause of deaths because he did not have their medical records, neither was any postmortem conducted.

“There are only three pupils who have died at the school, and it is difficult to link deaths to the suspected cases of ‘cult’,” said the head teacher.

The school has a population of 1,004 pupils at primary and Early Child Education (ECD) section with a total of 23 teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

County Education director Mr Isaac Atebe said the issue was reported to his office last Friday and the matter is now under investigations. “I received information on allegations from parents, but I cannot substantiate until I get full report from education officers at the ground,” said the director.