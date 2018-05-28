Police arrest Elgeyo Marakwet’s most wanted man

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 15:29, Updated May 28th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

Felix Kilimo Kacharuar who was nabbed by police officers at Sitat in Marakwet East. [Fred Kibor/Standard]

Police in Elgeyo Marakwet are holding one of the most wanted criminals in the area accused of a spate of murders, carjackings and armed robberies.

The suspect Festus Kilimo Kacharuar was arrested two days ago at Sitat area in Marakwet East after escaping severally from police pursuits. He was shot on the leg before being arrested.

"Two months ago, he was arrested at Kapyego trading centre but managed to escape when he jumped out of a moving police vehicle and vanished. The suspect was shot on the leg after attempting to flee when he saw the security officers enter his hideout," said area OCPD Lemmy Njiru.

According to police, the suspect is responsible for the killings of three family members at Moi Girls Kapsowar last year. He is also accused of killing several motorcycle riders and stealing their motor-bikes as well as armed robberies among other crimes.

The suspect in August last year allegedly shot dead a father and his two children aged 8 and 2. The deceased's wife sustained bullet wounds on the stomach.

“We are continuing with investigations and the suspect will be produced in court as soon as possible. Members of the public should come forward and record statements over the crimes the suspect is accused of,” said Mr. Njiru.

The police boss said the suspect was on the police radar and he was among armed and dangerous criminals who have been terrorising residents in the entire North Rift region.

Reacting to the arrest, Marakwet West MP William Kisang and his Marakwet East counterpart David Bowen commended the security officers for apprehending the suspect and implored residents to come out and record statements.

“It will be an exercise in futility for the police to arrest one of the most wanted criminals and the complainants fail to record statements. Compelling evidence is required to ensure suspect faces the full force of the law,” said Mr. Kisang.

“The police should now arrest the entire gang and recover weapons used by the assailant to cause mayhem as well as stolen items,” said Mr. Bowen.