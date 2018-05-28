War on corruption: Let it not be case of too much heat and no light

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

Ever since George Kinoti and Noordin Haji walked into the Director of Criminal Investigation and office of the Director of Public Prosecution offices respectively, there is an inescapable feeling of the new sheriffs in town. The two have shown energy and focus and determination to take head-on those who have thrived on crime.

Their enthusiasm and energy is quite admirable. They have promised swift action to restore the rule of law. The two are pursuing what clearly are new ways of not only fighting crime, but also ensuring that the rights of the innocent (and guilty) are protected. For that is what justice is all about. The pre-trial conferences and the decongestion of prisons will no doubt enhance how fairly justice is dispensed.

Yet it is how the offices have reacted to allegations of corruption that has put them at the centre of things. The DCI’s reaction to the apparent looting at NYS is commendable, and so is the ODPP’s active involvement in the matter. Kenyans must be hanging their heads in shame after the mind-boggling discoveries. But don’t be fooled. Aren’t they doing what they ought to be doing anyway?

In truth, on fighting corruption, these agencies have often been on the back foot. The case of misappropriation of funds at the NCPB where undeserving entities got Sh1.9 billion for maize deliveries is one clear incident where they chose to look the other way as malfeasance was committed.

Even when vocal local leaders raised the red flag, the DCI never took up the matter. The corruption networks have seemingly tied these agencies up in knots. What’s more, the total combined under investigation is a drop in the ocean when you consider what is lost to corruption (a third of the Sh1 trillion budget) year-in-year-out. Indeed, nearly all of State procurement expenditure is wasted through overpayment and corruption.

This is too punitive considering that the fiscal deficit stands at 9 per cent of the total GDP. From what is coming out, the Sh9 billion NYS scam is a case of sore tender losers. Those who would rather it were they, not the others, with their snouts at the trough.

The corruption networks are alive in government, including Harambee House, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office. Yet the biggest drawback to the war on corruption obviously is the nature the DCI, ODPP and the EACC are going about trying to fix what naturally, has become our way of life. The war on corruption will not be won by raids and haphazard prosecution that have proved to be a hit-and-miss affair in the past.

For example; isn't it ludicrous that the EACC chose to act on a court order issued in March in the raid on Kenya Pipeline Company staff homes? Did the EACC feel that the DCI and ODPP had hogged the headlines with the NYS story? Parliament, itself not a paragon of virtue, has also jumped in. And so the cycle continues.

Don’t forget that Speaker Justin Muturi has admitted rent-seeking is rampant in the chambers.

Though necessary and quite naturally a more effective deterrent, judicial processes will not of their own, cure the canker of corruption. There is proof that these raids and the ensuing prosecution and the public lynching from ill-informed MPs do little to dissuade others from dipping their fingers in the cookie jar. How else is it that we are losing even more funds from the same institutions after going through this rigmarole?

With the agencies seemingly outfoxed, a complete cultural shift is needed in the country. To begin with, beyond encouraging the people to report corruption, these agencies need to sensitise the people to abhor, and be disgusted by corruption. Those who steal from us should not live comfortably in our midst.

In other words, we need to move from the tactical to the strategic approaches say, by adopting the cause-and-effect approach: To begin with, school-going children should be educated on the vice, most specifically, its effects. By demonstrating to them, for example that corruption will deny them a fair shot in life, they will grow up hating corruption and the corrupt will have nowhere to hide.

The people need to be told that you are driving on bad roads because the contractor (in cahoots with roads officials) cut corners; or that your school lacks books and windows because the money was pilfered; or that you and your family have to pay a fortune on medical bills because money for the drugs was stolen by MoH officials; or that your taps are dry because the water department fellows are selling water to a construction site or a farmer up the road; or that the cost of food will go up because the cartels imported maize and wheat from Uganda and Mexico, yet our farmers have food rotting in stores; or when teachers, nurses or university lecturers know that their salary raise has been blocked yet so much - more than what they are asking- is stolen by crooked government officials.

In other words; the people need to be told that corruption networks have subverted the State to steal their money. No doubt, such strategies will elicit much outrage and anger.

Simply put; going for the tried and tested has proven ineffective. Let's device ways that send a signal to the corrupt that the day of reckoning has come.