President Uhuru receives award for Infrastructure in Korea

Africa Development Bank President Dr Akiwunmi Adesina ( left) presents the Super Prize Great Builder Babacar Ndiaye Award for roads and infrastructure to President Uhuru Kenyatta's representative, Mr Jackson Kinyanjui, Ag. Director General of Debt Management and Director of Resource Mobilization at the National Treasury during the 2018 edition of the annual meetings of the bank in Busan , South Korea yesterday. [photo/George Orido/Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been recognised for his ongoing efforts to improve and build infrastructure in Kenya.

President Kenyatta was feted by the Africa Development Bank through the 2018 Super Prize Great Builder Babacar Ndiaye Award in Busan South Korea on Friday.

This is the most prestigious award for leadership in Africa in the area of infrastructure transformation and development. Last year, the award went to Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Senegal’s Mica Sall. The two tied. “The 2018 Super Prize Great Builder Babacar Ndiaye Award for roads and infrastructure is for his personal leadership in railway transformation and for the road work transformation in Kenya,” said the Africa Road Builders Commisisoner General Bethelemy Koume.

The merit was also based on the vast roads completed and currently under construction across the country.

There was a specific mention to the ease of air travel going by the improvement of existing airports and construction of new ones such as the Isiolo International Airport. “Some airlines today charge just $22 (Sh2,200) between Nairobi and Kisumu,” said the select committee President Adama Wade.

The award, also known as the Babacar Ndiaye Trophée, was presented by the Africa Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

“We are very glad and honoured to receive the award ,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta in a speech read on his behalf by Jackson Kinyanjui, acting Director General of debt management and director of resource mobilisation at Treasury.

Improve infrastructure

Mr Kinyanjui said the Government had embarked on a long term programme to improve infrastructure.

Also awarded were the Kenya roads agencies, Kenya Railways and the Lapsset Development Authority.

The Mombasa-Kisumu Standard Gauge Railaway, Outering Road, Moyale Road, Dongo Kundu by-pass were among the projects mentioned during the award.