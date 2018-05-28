Governor Kimemia disbands Nyandarua liquor board Next Story
Mount Elgon residents to benefit from Sh400 million Equalisation Fund

By John Shilitsa | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 21:39 GMT +3
Dr Jane Kiringai, chairperson, commission for revenue allocation

Mt Elgon has been allocated Sh400 million from the Equalisation Fund. This follows a petition by the county government for the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) to classify the sub-county as marginalised.

Following the petition, CRA chairperson Jane Kiringai and vice chairman Humphrey Wattanga toured the region in January to assess the living standards of residents.

 During the visit, the team realised that the area lacked crucial social amenities, while road network is was poor, making locals to be marginalised. 

CRA, in its report, later recommended that Mt Elgon be added to the list of marginalised areas within the country.

 It is on the basis of the report, passed by both the Senate and the National Assembly, that CRA awarded the money to Mt Elgon. Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said residents live in pathetic conditions with limited access to quality education, health services, water and roads.

“We owe it to the people of Mt Elgon to cure the litany of historical injustices visited upon them and address the issue of unfair distribution of resources in the region,” he said. 

