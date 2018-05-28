Rift Valley leaders clash over maize scandal

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 21:14 GMT +3

Silas Tiren (Moiben MP) and Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter addressing the media at Parliament on Thursday 24/05/18 on corruption at the NYS and Maize scandals [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

North Rift leaders clashed over a meeting with farmers slated for today in Eldoret town to discuss the maize scam. The scam saw the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) pay more than Sh1.9 billion to less than eight people for maize deliveries at the expense of genuine farmers.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter said the meeting, expected to bring together more than 200 farmers' representatives, would unmask those behind the farmers' woes as well as provide the way forward on the maize scandal.

“We shall name and shame the culprits. In as much as we are complaining, we need a solution. We want to name people. What do we do with those who supplied maize and are yet to be paid?" asked Keter.

His Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren said part of the agenda of the meeting was to demand for a list of those who supplied maize to depots across the country, with the aim of identifying genuine and fake farmers.

“It is true we are having the meeting with farmers. We want a list of all those who supplied and imported maize. We want Newton Terer (former cereals board boss) to also come out clean. How do you sacrifice managers who were working under instructions? This is just a cover up so that people think that the problem is from the farmers themselves,” said Mr Tiren.

Genuine farmers

On Friday, those named in the list tabled before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee came out fighting, claiming they were genuine farmers and asking investigators to focus on the real culprits.

But speaking at a church function in Turbo, the leaders against the meeting accused the organisers of having a hidden motive, including seeking to drag the name of Deputy President William Ruto into the scandal.

"I'm told there is a meeting tomorrow (Monday). I would like to tell Alfred Keter to stop blaming DP Ruto for anything," said Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago also dismissed the meeting, saying: "Who are these calling for a meeting? It shall not happen because the maize issue should be raised with the Agriculture ministry. I'm the only one who should call for such meetings."

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said those calling for the meeting were hypocrites. Keter and Tiren, however, said they would not be intimidated into calling off the meeting.