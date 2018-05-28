CS Matiang'i warns idle officers Next Story
Residents have threatened to sue a local company because of water shortage

By Kevine Omollo | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3
Kisumu Water and Sewage Company (kiwasco) offices in Kisumu.  PIC BY COLLINS ODUOR

The chairman of the Kisumu City Residents Voice Association, Audi Ogada, said the Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company had said nothing about the crisis.

"Some parts of the town have not received water for the past three days, yet the supplier has not given us any explanation.

"We have tried to reach the management without any success and that is why we are contemplating legal action," Mr Ogada said.

He added: “Disruptions should be communicated to enable consumers to make the necessary arrangements. In this case, there was no notice and nobody bothered to give us an explanation.”

The affected areas are parts of the central business district, Polyview, Makasembo, Arina, Kaloleni, Ondiek and Pembe Tatu.

Residents said they were spending a lot of money buying water from vendors. Hotels and learning institutions have been hit hard.

"I have not had water for days now. I have had to travel back to my rural home, several kilometres away, to get supply," said John Ouma, a resident of Polyview. Mercy Auma, a resident of Makasembo, said there were fears of an outbreak of disease as they were not sure about the source of the water being sold.

"We fear the vendors may be selling to us flood waters," said a food vendor.

 

