Mystery of missing Malindi magistrate Corilus Nyawira deepens

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:20 GMT +3

Reports indicate that he went missing after a team of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigators stormed his office and tried to seize documents as part of an ongoing investigation.

The whereabouts of Malindi Senior Resident Magistrate Corilus Nyawira remain unknown since his unexplained disappearance from his office last Wednesday.

Yesterday, however, EACC denied reports that the commission’s detectives were holding the magistrate. EACC also denied raiding his office in Malindi amid reports that junior officers who raided his office are under pressure to explain why they did not take him to any police station.

There are other reports that the magistrate sent distress messages to colleagues on his cellphone claiming his life was in danger and seeking help.

“He has been sending messages to staff at High Court, pleading for help and saying his life is in danger,” an official who asked not to be named told The Standard yesterday.

Reports of the magistrate’s disappearance emerged first on Wednesday when journalists were alerted that EACC detectives had stormed his office to seize documents. Later that day, the Kenya Magistrate and Judges Association (KMJA) issued a statement demanding answers from police about their missing member.

Secretary General Derrick Kuto wrote a letter to the EACC on Thursday demanding answers including whether commission detectives were holding the magistrate after he failed to turn up at his work station that morning.

The letter seen by The Standard suggested the association believed EACC was still holding the magistrate.

“The purpose of this letter is to request your good office to confirm if indeed Hon Magistrate is being held by your officers and if this is the position, what action is expected to be taken against him,” states the letter dated May 24, 2018.

On Friday, EACC North Coast Regional Manager Gichangi Njiru told journalists that the matter was beyond him and was being handled from Nairobi. Local police have also refused to discuss the matter.

