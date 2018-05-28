Lobby members supporting court case want Director of Public Prosecutions to intervene

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3

Owino Uhuru residents follow proceedings at the Mombasa High Court in Mombasa County on Thursday 16th May 2018. An application from other slum dwellers to be enjoined in the compensation case was dismissed by the court. However the court is expected to hear the case tomorrow on May 17 on the issue of compensation to the Owino Uhuru residents who are said to have been affected by the lead chemical. Photo/Kelvin Karani

Lobbyists campaigning for justice for the victims of lead poisoning in the Owino Uhuru slum in Jomvu sub-county have claimed their lives are in danger.

The members Environmental Human Rights Defenders (EHRDs) claimed that powerful people opposed to a court case seeking compensation for those poisoned due to the activities of a lead battery smelting factory in the slum about 10 years ago were behind the threats.

Those alleging they have been threatened are witnesses in the suit. They did not indicate the nature of the threats. They claimed the threats were made last week.

The 10 EHRDs members, under the umbrella of the Centre for Justice, Governance and Environmental Action, have petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, to intervene.

The group programmes officer, Habiba Fora, said the attacks targeted EHRDs members who were witnesses in a compensation suit filed by the Owino Uhuru residents affected by lead poisoning. The case is before the High Court in Mombasa.

Ms Fora said the case was challenging the responsibility of State and non-State actors on the right of the residents to a clean and healthy environment.

She alleged since the hearing of the case began, the 10 had been threatened, harassed and attacked.

“They have recorded statements at the police station and written to the DPP, asking him to call an immediate investigation,” she said.

The official said the threats started with the hearing of the case. Three witnesses have testified.

In her open letter copied to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Life and Environment, John Knox, and the executive director of the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, Kenya, Kamau Ngugi, Fora said the witnesses had panicked and were living in fear.

“I wish to point out that Alfred Ogola reported the matter at the Changamwe Police Station and Wilfred Kamencu at the Central Police Station, but the DPP has not taken any action against the perpetrators,” she said.

Fora expressed fears that if the attackers were not brought to book, they were likely to continue intimidating witnesses.

She urged the DDP to investigate the allegations to ensure the safety of the EHRDs members.