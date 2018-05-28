MPs want Parliament to amend law on corruption

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 18:02 GMT +3

A section of Nyeri MPs wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission disbanded and stricter penalties imposed on the corrupt.

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjri Wambugu want Parliament to amend the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act to introduce tougher penalties such as life imprisonment or death sentence for those found guilty of corruption.

“We should review the laws to see if stricter penalties such as life sentence should be employed in cases of economic crimes that impoverish the country,” Mr Maina said yesterday.

Maina pointed an accusing finger at banks which, he said, allowed huge transactions involving funds with questionable sources.

The senator said banks should do more to flag such transactions and conduct background checks.

He said the law was quick to punish petty offenders while those plundering public resources and impoverishing the public were getting away with it, only suffering slaps on the wrist.

“The sentences imposed by the courts should reflect the magnitude of the crime. People are desperate to see corruption come to an end and we have enough evidence to take those who cannot account for their millions to court,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Mr Ngunjiri, who added: “corruption has become such a major crime... We need to develop penalties that match the problems that corruption is doing to this county.”

The MP said EACC had failed to tackle the vice and suggested that the body be disbanded and the mandate handed to the police.

"In some cases, you hear EACC investigating some cases for years, and we never see anyone taken to court," Ngunjiri said.

He said the President's hands were tied in dealing with corruption since EACC was not answerable to him as opposed to the police.