Opinion: Is the Opposition failing Kenyans on NYS, NCPB scandals?

By Maurice Otieno | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 17:48 GMT +3
Even as Prime Minister, he was more of a dissenting voice in the grand coalition, which served us well because issues like the Mau Forest crisis were raised by him.

Do we have opposition in Kenya to begin with?  Raila Odinga has been the face of opposition in Kenya for as long as most of us can remember.

After the handshake, it is incomprehensible why Raila and his lieutenants have not come out to demand accountability from the Government, and while they reiterated that the new-found alliance with the Jubilee government did not eclipse them as an opposition, their actions speak louder.

Their collective silence demonstrates that they care more about the unity deal than the havoc this theft is causing among the common citizen.

This has also gone a long way in asserting that Moses Wetang’ula, Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka, without Raila, have no fulcrum.

This was an opportunity for the three to show Kenyans that we still have a paramount opposition in them and they should have come out strongly and formidably to speak in one strong voice against the theft in NYS and NCPB.

Opposition in the country is moribund, left for the traditional and social media brigade to demand accountability while politicians have joined hands in avarice. This spells very disturbing tidings for us because with no strong voice to keep the Government in check, the worst is yet to come.

 

 

