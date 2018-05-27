Arrests, prosecutions near for NYS looters as DPP receives ten files

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 13:14, Updated May 27th 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3

DPP Noordin Haji. He received the files with recommendations to charge at least 48 individuals drawn from senior managers at NYS, Treasury officials, and suppliers. [File, Standard]

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have given the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji ten files related to the alleged scandal at the National Youth Service.

DPP confirmed Sunday morning of receiving the files through a letter from the DCI George Kinoti.

"A team of experienced Prosecutors led by the DPP is currently undertaking a final review of the files. The files submitted by DCI to DPP is phase 1 of the investigations," tweets by Haji's office said.

"The DPP assures the Public that appropriate directions based on analysis of evidence and the law shall be issued without undue delay. The DPP wishes to express his appreciation to the efforts and dedication of Multi-Agency Task Force Team in ensuring expeditious and thorough investigations."

This gives a signal of looming arrests and prosecutions on more than 40 suspects who include NYS managers, suppliers and treasury officials.

Reports indicate that on Friday, Haji and Kinoti met to review statements recorded by the individuals suspected to have been involved in the latest NYS scandal.

The two officers met at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road where they scrutinized evidence gathered by detectives.

This came hours after Public Service PS Lilian Mbogo Omollo and NYS boss Richard Nbubai who have since stepped aside over the probe appeared before a Parliamentary group and stated the money lost could be less than Sh1 billion and not the Sh9 billion being touted in public.

Investigations were launched after it emerged that an unknown amount of money could have been lost at the NYS through fictitious payments.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered for speedy investigations that have seen Ms Omollo and Ndubai step aside.

All officers at the National Youth Service’ (NYS) Procurement, Finance and Accounting who are under investigations have been sent on compulsory leave.

A multi-agency team pursuing allegations of fraud in paying tenders is embarking on the second phase of their probe.

Investigators want to establish if there are any case of collusion between suppliers and public officers that may have led to theft of money in fictitious claims involving billions of shillings.