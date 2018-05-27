Kingi’s dalliance with Ruto rattles Coast region

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi

The Coast is in for an interesting political duel as two of its most illustrious sons prepare to face each other.

Plans by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi to form a regional party has sent jitters across the region, igniting political realignments four years to the 2022 elections.

Watching keenly is Kingi’s political comrade and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Both politicians have declared interest in the presidency. Both are serving their final terms as governors.

But Kingi’s move to form a regional party has been seen as a sign that he is preparing for life outside ODM. Joho, the ODM deputy leader, has indicated that he will use the party to vie for the presidency.

The emerging divide between the two is likely to widen with the countdown to 2022. Kingi told Sunday Standard he is putting final touches to his new party which will be launched before the end of the year.

“The party will carry the hopes and aspirations of Coastal people. We will use it as a vehicle to champion for our rights, dignity and respect,” the governor told Sunday Standard.

With two million votes, Kingi hopes to earn a seat at the bargaining table of national politics. “I have enough experience from being a legislator, minister and now governor. I am ripe for the presidency of Kenya,” he said.

His accompanying of the Deputy President William Ruto to Tana River before hosting him in Kilifi last week has been interpreted as mending of fences between the two.

Bolster chances

Kingi and Joho have been among the loudest critics of the Jubilee government.

“Once we have our party, we will build partnerships with other regions to bolster our chances. I will be asking Ruto and many other politicians across the country to support my candidature,” said Kingi.

And as if to suggest he could support Ruto, the Kilifi governor said they will, as a region, evaluate all their chances and engage others in their journey.

Kingi and Joho are both in their early 40s. With similar ambitions, the two are likely to find themselves in a collision course after years of political unity. If recent events are anything to go by, the crack is widening with every passing week.

During the funeral of former former Ganze MP Joseph Kingi , Kilifi MPs led by Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North) asked the Kilifi governor to take over the mantle of leadership in the Coast region.

“We feel that Kingi represents the hope of the region,” said Baya.

The legislator said all MPs in Kilifi, including William Kamoti (Rabai), John Kingi (Magarini), Teddy Mwambire (Ganze), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) and Paul Katani (Kaloleni) were behind Kingi.

He also has the support of Senator Stewart Madzayo and Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu.