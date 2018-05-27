Ngilu defends Uhuru’s Big Four agenda to fight poverty

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has said she will work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta on his Big Four agenda for Kenyans.

Ngilu said the President’s four pillars -- manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security -- were similar to her five-pillar manifesto, both aimed at transforming the country and alleviating poverty.

She spoke at Masyungwa and Ngomeni markets in Mwingi North constituency where she hosted Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa who visited families affected by floods.

“I will partner with the national government to ensure the President’s ambitious programmes are implemented in my county to improve people’s living standards,” Ngilu said.