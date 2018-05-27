IEBC official Wamukoya now off the hook Next Story
Mudavadi: Lords of corruption protected by government Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Ngilu defends Uhuru’s Big Four agenda to fight poverty

By Paul Mutua | Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3
Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has said she will work closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta on his Big Four agenda for Kenyans.

Ngilu said the President’s four pillars -- manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security -- were similar to her five-pillar manifesto, both aimed at transforming the country and alleviating poverty. 

ALSO READ: Uhuru orders probe of corruption suspects irrespective of rank

She spoke at Masyungwa and Ngomeni markets in Mwingi North constituency where she hosted Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa who visited families affected by floods.

 “I will partner with the national government to ensure the President’s ambitious programmes are implemented in my county to improve people’s living standards,” Ngilu said. 

RELATED TOPICS:
charity ngilu
president uhuru
poverty

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Punish graft suspects, Gideon tells President

Punish graft suspects, Gideon tells President

Uhuru orders probe of corruption suspects irrespective of rank

Uhuru orders probe of corruption suspects irrespective of rank

KRA, KAA boards get new bosses

KRA, KAA boards get new bosses

Uhuru unveils water storage plan

Uhuru unveils water storage plan

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited