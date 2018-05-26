NYC distances itself from pro Sonko enthusiasts

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 12:14, Updated May 26th 2018 at 12:32 GMT +3

The National Youth Council (NYC) has distanced itself from a group of youths who on Thursday called for the sacking of Interior and Coordination Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

In a press conference at their office on Saturday, NYC Chief Executive Officer Raymond Ouma said that his council was not in support of any political divide as reported in the media and insisted that their lobbies were for the interest and benefit of youths in Kenya.

The petition presented by some youths claimed members of the NYC presented to the clerk of the National Assembly calling for the investigation and removal of Kibicho for his fight with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

“Those youths were masqueraders, we totally dissociate with them, we as an agency are championing the interests of youths and are not at all involved and are not interested in the personalities,” said Ouma.

He said that they will remain focused on the issues of youth and regretted the corruption scandal at National Youth Service (NYS) which was meant to empower the young people.

Ouma said that they backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s calls for zero tolerance on corruption and insisted that they would continue to offer him the necessary support to ensure that issues affecting young people were catered for.

