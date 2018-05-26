Develop marshal plan to support people with disabilities, Uhuru directs Education, Treasury ministries

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 09:34, Updated May 26th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta with pupils from one of the institutions that participated at the official launch of the Policy on Education and Training for Learners and Trainees with Disabilities at KICC, Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed Education and National Treasury ministries to develop a marshal plan that would establish institutions across the country to cater for persons with disabilities.

As part of the marshal plan, the President said the Government would establish and equip 10 model education, assessment and resource centres of excellence to facilitate early identification, assessment and placement or referrals of children with disabilities.

The Head of State spoke yesterday at KICC in Nairobi, when he launched the Education Sector Policy for Learners and Trainees with Disabilities that provides a clear framework for inclusive education and training.

He noted that inadequate qualified personnel; insufficient equipment, assistive devices and technologies have in the past hampered early identification, assessment and placement of children with disabilities.

“My administration will provide further support on infrastructural accessibility, availability of affordable assistive devices and technologies, sufficient specialised personnel and adequate financial support, guided by the needs of various disability categories,” said the President.

Kenyatta explained that for inclusive education to work, the best interests and needs of learners and trainees must be taken into consideration during decision-making and resource allocation.

“In this regard, I direct the Education Cabinet Secretary to establish and equip the Educational Assessment Resource Centres countrywide and provide competent personnel and specialised equipment and technologies to operationalise this policy so that no child with disability is left behind,” said the President.

He said the policy must be implemented quickly and effectively to provide education to people with disabilities to enable them participate in building the nation.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the sector policy for learners and trainees with disabilities, will go a long way in boosting provision of services.

