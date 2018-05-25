More than 15 people perish in notorious Kamukuywa Bridge road accident

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 21:42, Updated May 25th 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3

The accident involved a matatu and cane tractor belonging to West Sugar Company

More than 15 people have perished in a Maliki Market road accident, just 600 metres from the notorious Kamukuywa Bridge where 14 died in a similar accident last week. 14 people were confirmed dead last week, on the same Kamukuywa black spot along the Kitale-Webuye Highway.

The accident involved a matatu which was heading to Kitale from Kamukuywa and a cane tractor belonging to West Sugar Company which was coming from the opposite direction.

A Nissan Matatu being driven from Kitale collided head-on with a cane trailer

A Nissan Matatu being driven from Kitale collided head-on with a cane trailer at the notorious bridge, the very same spot where 14 family members died in a similar accident back in 2017. All the passengers on board the Nissan Matatu died as the cane tractor caught fire.

