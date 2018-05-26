Blast at Indian restaurant in Canada injures 15

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 21:11 GMT +3

Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries.

The two male suspects fled after detonating their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.

No one has claimed responsibility, and the motive for the attack was not known. The men entered the restaurant and set down what appeared to be a paint can or pail, which exploded after they fled, Sergeant Matt Bertram said.

The bomb was filled with “projectable objects,” he said.

India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said in a tweet that the she was in touch with the Consul General in Toronto and the Indian High Commissioner in Canada and that the missions would work round the clock.

