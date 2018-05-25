Nyandarua boy in hospital after teachers injure his private parts

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 12:45, Updated May 25th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

Doctors in Nyahururu County Referral Hospital are working against time to restore genitals of a class one boy smashed by teachers in punishment gone awry.

Three teachers at Kamukunji Primary School where the Thursday where it all happened have since fled the school after police moved in to investigate the atrocity that will certainly revive the debate on corporal punishment.

Doctors preparing the young lad to undergo surgery to restore his testicles and stitch back his scrotum said he was traumatised by the injuries.

Mary Wangeci, the mother of the boy received a call from the headteacher informing her of the incident. She later gathered from other children that her son was found playing in class by a standard three class teacher and taken out for punishment.

"It was then that he was beaten up by three teachers in the staff room. He started bleeding in his private parts when he returned to class. The rest of the children informed the school head," she told Standard Digital at the school.

The boy was taken to Ngano Dispensary where he received first aid before being referred to Nyahururu county hospital. The mother then reported the matter to Ngano Police Station but the three teachers are yet to be arrested.

According to Dr Wambui Ngatia who is attending to the boy at the hospital, the child appeared traumatised and could not give any account of what transpired at the school until he regained full consciousness.

She said the patient was being prepared for surgery to restore the organs. She said the boy’s other body organs were found to be okay during the examination.

"The boy is now in stable condition, is able to walk, pass urine, and feed on his own," she said.

The move caused protests by residents on Friday who demanded the arrest of the three teachers.

Nyandarua West OCPD Charles Cheruiyot said that police had launched a manhunt for the three teachers.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy sustained head, arm and back injuries after his father, a KDF soldier, walloped him at their home in Manguo village in the outskirt of Nyahururu town.

The class two boy at Oasis Academy sustained a fracture on his head and is now recuperating at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital

According to his grandmother, Grace Githaiga she was informed that her grandson had been taken ill at the hospital as a result of the beating by neighbours

She said the boy’s mother could not restrain the husband because she is nursing a two-week-old infant.

"Residents called me and I moved to the home only to find the boy bleeding. I took him to the hospital where he is admitted," she said.

The officer was arrested and later bailed out on a police bond as police launch investigations into the matter.