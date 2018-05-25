Groom killed two months before his wedding day

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3

Maryanne Onyango mourns her fiance Mike Ochido who was killed at their Manyatta home in Kisumu County on Tuesday. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Maryanne Onyango had been counting the days to when she would finally walk down the aisle with the love of her life.

The love that had blossomed two years ago would finally culminate in a joyous union to be witnessed by family and friends, so she thought. And she could hardly wait.

ALSO READ: Mt Elgon leaders ask State to lift curfew

But now, just two months to the wedding, Ms Onyango, is shattered. She breaks down at the mention of her fiance Mike Ochido, 32, who was attacked by thugs and killed.

Plans for the wedding between Ochido, a banker, and Onyango, 26, were in the final stages, with the couple, their families and friends, all upbeat about their union.

The parents had approved of their courtship and even allowed them to live together, as they waited for their big day to tie the knot.

Stole electronics

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

On Tuesday, however, their dream was cut short after Ochido was brutally murdered in their house in Manyatta estate in Kisumu after assailants broke into the house.

Ochido was reportedly stabbed several times by the attackers, who also stole their electronic goods, including a television set.

At the time of the attack, his fiancée had travelled to Nakuru for a job interview.

Yesterday, friends and families of the couple were still struggling to come to terms with the loss that has transformed their plans for celebration of love to burial plans.

ALSO READ: Traders cry out as gangs in police uniform reign terror on them

When The Standard caught up with the family at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, the mothers of the two were sobbing uncontrollably, as they waited for a post-mortem examination to be conducted on Ochido’s body.

A distraught Onyango said her world had ground to a halt as a result of the loss of her fiancé, who, she said, had always been there for her.

“I am still dumbstruck on why they had to kill him. He was a humble person who never entered into any altercations with anyone,” said Onyango. She said they had been looking forward to their union, with Ochido already having visited her family for the introduction ceremony.

“He had planned to come and pay dowry on July 7, ahead of our wedding, which we had set for August 25,” she said.

The mother of one said Ochido accepted the child from a previous union and loved both of them equally.

Their love story started in 2016, when she visited an insurance firm that Ochido worked for.

She was a client and Ochido was the official who attended to her.

ALSO READ: Minor who killed uncle likely to be charged with manslaughter

“It was love at first sight. The following months, we started dating and we have been tight ever since,” said Onyango.

Their parents described the loss as devastating, and called on police to speed up investigation and find the attackers.

Monica Atieno, Ochido’s mother, said she had lost the sole breadwinner of her family, who she described as a focused young man.

“I used to live in a grass thatched house after his father died, but he built me a house. I was looking forward to seeing him start a future with his wife,” said Atieno.

Humble man

Violet Kamadi, Ochido’s would-be mother-in-law, described him as a hardworking and humble man.

Ben Orengo, the chairman of the wedding committee, said his team has now been turned into a burial committee.

“We are broken and are hoping his killers will be brought to book,” said Mr Orengo.

Kisumu County Commander John Kamau said five suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing, and would be charged with murder.

ALSO READ: Woman to serve 15 years for defiling boy