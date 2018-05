| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:37, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:39 GMT +3

The boy is alleged to have killed his uncle at Makuchi village, Hamisi sub-county, Vihiga County.

The State could substitute a murder charge with manslaughter against a 16-year-old boy.

State Counsel Samson Ng’etich said he had advised the minor’s lawyer to draft a pre-bargain agreement to allow him to plead guilty to manslaughter so that his sentence can be reduced to allow him to continue with his education.

ALSO READ: APs could be charged with killing of woman

The boy is alleged to have killed his uncle at Makuchi village, Hamisi sub-county, Vihiga County.