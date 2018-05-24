Support presidential candidate from coast in 2022, governors tell DP Ruto

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:04, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:09 GMT +3

DP William Ruto (right) chats with Kilifi governor Amason Kingi during the laying of foundation stone for the construction of Mbudzi community college in Ganze. [Photo/Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Coast politicians have declared they will form a regional political party and field a presidential candidate in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday in Garsen town in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, and led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Tana River counterpart Dadho Godhana, the leaders told residents that time had come for the region to unite and forge its own political path.

“We don’t want to be invited in government but we want to form a government so that we avoid embarrassment from those we follow to fill their political baskets,” Governor Kingi said.

Kingi challenged MPs to ask the Deputy President if he would support a presidential candidate from the Coast instead of them following him into the Jubilee Party.

“I want to tell you, my MPs, that you have talked a lot, but you have failed to ask Ruto whether he is ready to support us for President in 2022. If he answers you in the affirmative, then we shall work with him."

But Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori, who is also the Coast Parliamentary Group chairman, said area MPs had vowed to walk with Ruto for the benefit of the region, adding that they would campaign for him in 2022.

Dhadho, who said that the region was ready to forge its own political fortunes, cautioned that other regions would not find it easy to secure their support in future elections.

Ruto said Coast region should not be taken for a ride and advised the leaders to organize themselves politically for future general elections.

“I am ready for talks and if you defeat me I will support you and you should also support me in the event that I defeat you in the talks,” the deputy president said.

