Man gets 15 years in jail for defiling lover’s child

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 23:34 GMT +3

Memose Ondachi in court yesterday before he was jailed for 15 years for defilement. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

A man found guilty of defiling his lover’s 17-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The girl told the court she had several sexual encounters with the accused, Memose Ondachi, between January and May this year.

ALSO READ: Woman to serve 15 years for defiling boy

Her brother, with whom she shares a room, said there were times he woke up at night to find his sister missing.

The boy told the magistrate, Joe Omidi, he had even found Mr Ondachi, a boda boda rider, in bed with his sister.

When he informed his mother, she confronted the victim, who confessed she had been sleeping with the accused.

Soon after, her mother took her to Midonge Health Centre after she showed signs of pregnancy. She said they were referred to another hospital where doctors confirmed the girl was 20 weeks pregnant.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The matter was reported to Bondeni Police Station on May 18 before Ondachi was arrested.

The accused told the court he had nothing to say and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, another man has been charged with defiling three minors. Vincent Akaka was accused of defiling three boys in Manyani in June last year.

He is said to have defiled one of the boys on June 2, 2017. Mr Akaka denied the charges and was freed on a Sh600,000 cash bail.

ALSO READ: Woman, 24, sentenced to 15 years in Jail for defiling 16-year-old boy