Sonko closes city eatery over dumping

Officers during the raid at the facility. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Authorities have shut down a restaurant for illegally dumping its waste.

The closure of Nascos Services City Restaurant followed a raid by officials from City Hall, who were accompanied by police officers.

Deputy Environment Director Lawrence Mwangi told journalists that the restaurant was responsible for illegal dumping of waste.

Mwangi observed that the restaurant did not have any contracted waste collection firm and that it relied on street boys for the service.

He explained that the activities of the hotel had been brought to his attention by the County Secretary Peter Kariuki after they arrested three street boys dumping garbage on Tuesday night.

“Immediately the county secretary alerted us, we proceeded to Sheikh Karue road where we arrested the street boys, who informed us that they had been sent by the hotel,” said Mwangi.

He termed the case a tip of the iceberg, adding that many more hotels were engaged in illegal dumping and it was only a matter of time before the law caught up with them.

“We have been fighting illegal dumping but such illegal acts make it hard for us. We are now looking to make it mandatory that every restaurant or business has contracted a garbage collection firm,” he added.

Nascos manager Daniel Obondo, however, denied the claims, saying the officials were bitter since he had declined to give them Sh100,000 bribe.

“The officers also came this morning and directed that I give them Sh100,000. When I declined they arrested three of my staff,” said Mr Obondo.

Mr Mwangi confirmed that the three - Kevin Onyango Dede, Boke Stephen Naheke and Mary Moraa Sagwe had been charged at the City Hall courts with illegal waste disposal.

Nairobi’s environmental department has in the recent past received criticism over the poor garbage collection efforts. Huge slumps of garbage in the CBD and in the estates have been an eyesore to residents who have demanded better services.

The recent heavy rains have made the situation worse. City Hall has, however, come out to defend itself, citing sabotage by some businesses.