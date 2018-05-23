Panic after unidentified object feared to be an explosive is found in a Thika shop

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 10:53, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Last week the Inspector General of Police posted an alert to members of the public to be on high alert during the ongoing period of Ramadhan

Thika town residents today proved that they were highly alert after a strangely wrapped object feared to be an explosive was spotted outside an animal product shop along the busy Uhuru street sending members of the public into a panic mode.

The elderly lady owner of the animal shop had left her shop briefly to attend to the call of nature but on return found a strange parcel wrapped in khaki papers, she attempted to open it and found a gadget that according to her looked like an explosive.

The lady popularly known as “Cucu” raised alarm that attracted Administration officers manning a nearby Bank who came in and sealed off the shop before whisking away the gadget to the local police station.

However a young man who gave his name as Abel Githinji availed himself and owned up to be the owner of the gadget saying that it was a broken down power circuit which he had brought to town for repair.

Githinji who spoke to media at the police station where he was being held for grilling said that he had innocently left the gadget at Cucus place when he found the Fundi away to pick it later and he didn’t know that the gadget would cause such a panic.

Thika DAPC Peter Nzimbi confirmed the incident saying detectives have looked into the gadget and preliminary findings indicates that it’s not an explosive adding that officers from the Anti-Terror Unit had been called in to question the young man further.

He has hence assured residents not to be scared but quickly appealed to them to notify police of such incidents.

