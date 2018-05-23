Man sues over transfer of Mariakani estate Next Story
Woman in remand for defiling 16-year-old blind boy Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Panic after unidentified object feared to be an explosive is found in a Thika shop

By Daniel Mugo | Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 10:53, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3
Last week the Inspector General of Police posted an alert to members of the public to be on high alert during the ongoing period of Ramadhan

Thika town residents today proved that they were highly alert after a strangely wrapped object feared to be an explosive was spotted outside an animal product shop along the busy Uhuru street sending members of the public into a panic mode.

 The elderly lady owner of the animal shop had left her shop briefly to attend to the call of nature but on return found a strange parcel wrapped in khaki papers, she attempted to open it and found a gadget that according to her looked like an explosive.

ALSO READ: Cheruiyot, Chelang’at shine in Thika meeting

 The lady popularly known as “Cucu” raised alarm that attracted Administration officers manning a nearby Bank who came in and sealed off the shop before whisking away the gadget to the local police station.

 However  a young man who gave his name as Abel Githinji  availed himself and owned up to be the owner of the gadget  saying that it was a broken down power circuit which he had brought  to town for repair.

 Githinji who spoke to media at the police station where he was being held for grilling said that he had innocently left the gadget at Cucus place when he found the Fundi away to pick it later and he didn’t know that the gadget would cause such a panic.

 Thika DAPC Peter Nzimbi confirmed the incident saying detectives have looked into the gadget and preliminary findings indicates that it’s not an explosive adding that officers from the Anti-Terror Unit had been called in to question the young man further.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

 He has hence assured residents not to be scared but quickly appealed to them to notify police of such incidents.

 Last week the Inspector General of Police posted an alert to members of the public to be on high alert during the ongoing period of Ramadhan as they were intelligence indicators that Al-shabab might strike unspecified areas.

 

 

ALSO READ: Police officers in foiled terror attack in Nairobi rewarded

RELATED TOPICS:
explosive
Thika
unidentified object

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Murang'a County officer dies after grisly accident (photos)

Murang'a County officer dies after grisly accident (photos)

Medics leave for China for training in radiology

Medics leave for China for training in radiology

Queens coach Otsieno wary of league opponents

Queens coach Otsieno wary of league opponents

Family rejects hospital report on relative’s death

Family rejects hospital report on relative’s death

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited