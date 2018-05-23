Seven suspects arrested for using beggars to extort public in Nairobi

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 22:44 GMT +3

Seven suspects in an extortion ring that uses beggars to dupe the public were arrested yesterday.

The suspects were seized in Huruma estate during a morning raid by police and county government officials.

City Hall has declared the central business district a no-go zone for beggars.

During the crackdown, a number of disabled people were found locked up in a shanty, confirming suspicions that cartels were using them to collect money.

“There has been an influx of disabled beggars in the city and the worst part is they are being used by business people to make money. I am putting them on notice. This is the beginning and we are coming for you,” said the education, youth and gender executive, Janet Muthoni.

She noted the handlers of the beggars had in the recent past taken over city streets and that this would not be allowed.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court to face charges for conducting illegal activities.

Huruma, Kariobangi and Eastleigh have been listed as areas where the illegal business has taken root.

Information from City Hall’s social services and gender department also indicates that most of the disabled beggars in the CBD are foreigners.

Some of the beggars hail from neighbouring countries such as Tanzania and Uganda and are lured or smuggled into the country with a promise to make easy money.

Last week, the CBD was declared a no-begging zone. This was followed by an operation that saw 78 beggars arrested at OTC and along Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and Tom Mboya streets.

The operation was carried out by a multi-agency team of city inspectorate officers, the police and officers from the National Council of People with Disabilities.