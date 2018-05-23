Man charged with facilitating terror activities

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:51 GMT +3

Francis Macharia in the dock at a Milimani court Nairobi where he was charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act . [George Njunge, Standard]

A suspect accused of supporting Al-Shabaab has been charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

The court heard that Francis Macharia Karishu, jointly with others not before court, conspired to carry out a terrorist act inside Kenya by embeding explosives in a motor vehicle.

The court was further told Karishu supported Al-Shabaab by forging a Kenyan ID for Jirma Huka Galgalo, who was a member of Al-Shabaab. Galgalo has since died.

Karishu, who was arrested in Kayole, Nairobi, is alleged to have committed the offences on or before February 15 in the city centre.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Helen Onkwani. The prosecution said the suspect should not be released, as he may abscond due to the seriousness of the charges.

Karishu’s associates Abdimajit Hassan Adan, Mohammed Osman Nane and Anthony Kitila Makau, have been charged.

In an affidavit, police say on February 15, officers from Merti Police Station in Isiolo spotted a car with explosives. When they approached it, its occupants fired at them.

They returned fire killing one suspect. Others escaped. The case will be mentioned on Thursday.