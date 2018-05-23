Orengo and Ruto clash over handshake and reforms

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 21:34 GMT +3

The two leaders were addressing MCAs at the Third Annual Legislative Summit in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has clashed with Siaya Senator James Orengo over ODM's push for constitutional amendments.

In a brazen attack on his rivals, Ruto dismissed proponents of the constitutional changes as “lazy people who do not want to work hard but want to use the Constitution as a bogeyman.”

ALSO READ: MCAs receive nod to get Sh11b for car grants

The DP, while addressing MCAs at the Third Annual Legislative Summit in Mombasa, said any reforms must be about the people, not politicians.

"The discussion on constitutional reforms should be about the people, not a few people," Ruto said.

Orengo, who spoke before the DP, criticised those opposed to the changes, saying they had personalised the discussion.

Constitutional reforms

The Siaya Senator said opponents of constitutional reforms should sober up to facilitate an honest discussion on the proposals that have been put forward.

"The proposed reforms are not about NASA or Jubilee. They are for the good of the country. We need to have a sober debate on issues raised about the Constitution. Let's look at the message without attacking the messenger," said Orengo.

He said laws should be reformed when necessary to enable Kenyans to solve problems facing them and heal wounds brought about by exclusion in some parts of the country.

He said some Jubilee leaders opposed to the reforms had resorted to personalised attacks against their critics and brought confusion on what changes are being proposed.

ALSO READ: Maasai leaders vow to back Ruto

About issues

But Ruto said: “Orengo wants to drag me into the debate on the Constitution. But I want to say it clearly that when we will be ready to have it, it will be about issues or problems of Kenyans."

The clash between Ruto and Orengo is the latest in a series of attacks between Jubilee and Opposition leaders.

This came a day after ODM legislators accused Ruto of using blackmail in his attempt to win Presidency in 2022.

Ruto has escalated his attacks on NASA leaders Raila Odinga, accusing him of dictatorship. He also wants Raila to accept Jubilee's victory in last year's disputed elections.

On Monday, ODM leaders described Ruto as the greatest enemy of peace in Kenya.

The MPs claimed Ruto was undermining the peace deal between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta by fanning ethnicity in Rift Valley to prop up his presidential bid.

ALSO READ: Why ghosts of Bomas draft haunt Kenyans