Kiambu bar owners sue Waititu over new alcohol law

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 19:08, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 19:15 GMT +3

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. Bar owners in his county have sued him over the new alcohol law. [File, Standard]

The battle pitting Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and bar owners over the recently enacted law on alcohol has now gone to court.

Kiambu Liquor Welfare Association chairman Richard Kagiri has sued the county government in the High Court over the new law.

Mr Kagiri also named Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Attorney General Paul Kihara as respondents.

The association wants the court to grant conservatory orders stopping implementation of the Kiambu County Alcoholic Control Act 2018, terming it unlawful.

In suit documents filed in court and seen by The Standard, Kagiri argues that the new law is illegal because it is yet to be published in the Kenya Gazette and Kiambu County Gazette.

In a replying affidavit sworn by County Secretary Martin Njogu, the county government defended the new law, saying it was meant for public good.

Justice Christine Meoli will give a ruling on June 29 on whether the bar owners will be granted conservatory orders or not.