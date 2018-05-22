Senators and MPs claim age limit a ploy to gag Raila from contesting in 2022

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 15:47, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 15:55 GMT +3

Opposition leader Raila Odinga at a past event.

Opposition MPs have kicked off a silent but aggressive campaign to shoot down alleged plans to change the laws to limit the Presidential age limit, a move they said was targeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political ambitions.

The MPs and Senators from the National Super Alliance (NASA), are actively lobbying legislators, especially those in Jubilee, supporting Raila’s hand shake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, to help them block the move which is gaining momentum in Jubilee strongholds.

The new campaign at a time political temperatures were again rising in the country after a month of calm, following the peaceful handshake between Raila and the President.

Already, political differences between Raila and Deputy President William Ruto over a proposed constitutional change has sparked tension and bitter exchange of words from their supporters.

Ruto is opposed to the handshake and proposed changes, saying it was meant to reward some leaders. He has attacked Raila, saying he was insincere in his political moves. In response pro-Raila MPs described Ruto as Kenya’s worst enemy.

Raila has earlier indicated he was not keen on the 2022 Presidency, saying he was busy on the "building bridges' campaign

Tuesday, the pro-Raila lawmakers have raised the red flag over a petition seeking to cap the age limit for future presidential candidates, saying it was targeting the ageing politicians.

They claimed that the petition by Mr Mohammed Mohammud Sheikh of Wajir is trying to lock out former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from contesting the Presidency in 2022.

Although Mr Sheikh indicated he was acting alone, Opposition MPs and senators who spoke on Tuesday, insisted he was a smokescreen.

Already, the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has directed a House committee to consider the petition, review it within 60 days as from end of April and table it in House.

''We cannot take away the right of any Kenyan as specifically stated in the Constitution,” said Muturi when admitting it, even as the motion continued to attract opposition.

And now the Standard learnt that the MPs are lobbying fellow MPs in a careful and focused move to to block proposed legislation to cap Presidential age limit at 70 years.

MPs Olago Aluoch(Kisumu West),Otiende Amollo(Rarieda), East),Rosa Buyu,(Kisumu Woman Rep), Glady's Wanga( Homabay Woman Rep), said age should not be an issue.

Others against the age limits are Bondo MP Gedion Ochanda, Shakeel Shabbir,(Kisumu East) Fred Ouda(Kisumu central), Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Rongo MP Paul Abuor.

The legislators termed the age limit plans as a ploy to block some ageing politicians, albeit, without directly naming them from running for Presidency in 2022.

Olago said: ''Age should not be an issue at all. What we need to do is to cap the Presidential term or tenure for individuals seeking to occupy the office.''

Many MPs shared his view in the affirmative. Ochanda and Wanga claimed that the laws are made for posterity and not for individuals.

''Term limits... Yes but age limits we say Big No,'' said Olago who is also a commissioner of oaths and advocate of the High Court. Buyu said age is old and thrives on experience.

Shabbir said the laws shouldn't target individuals.

Raila is now, 73, and has run for the presidential election four times and claimed that he was rigged out, while Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is 65 and is eligible to run.

President Kenyatta is 57 and he is serving his second and final term in office, although recently Cotu Boss Francis Atwoli stoked debate when he claimed he is too young to go.

Deputy President William Ruto is 51, while Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi is 57 while Ford-Kenya boss Moses Wetang’ula is 56.