EACC detectives raid home of former CS Kamau over past graft allegations

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 11:23, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3

EACC detectives raid ex-CS Michael Kamau's Karen home, Nairobi. [Standard]

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided the Nairobi home of former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau in Karen seeking to arrest him over past corruption allegations.

His family protested the Tuesday morning raid saying the officers did not have a search warrant.

ALSO READ: Matiang'i quizzed on Sh3.2b land deal

The raid follows High Court decision that allowed the anti-corruption agency to begin fresh probe into the graft claims against the former CS.

Officers outside Michael Kamau's Karen home.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2007 and 2008 when he served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Roads and Public Works.

In April, Court of Appeal quashed his prosecution over abuse of office. The charges leveled against him were also withdrawn because EACC was not properly constituted at the time.

Appellate Judges Milton Makhandia, William Ouko and Kathurima M'Inoti ruled that the former CS was illegally charged in court and that allowing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to continue with the prosecution will be committing an injustice.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“The law is very clear that EACC can only be properly constituted to perform its duties with at least three commissioners. We find that their decision to forward the file to DPP to prosecute Mr Kamau was illegal, null and void," ruled the judges.

The CS who was also suspended in 2015 was the first senior Government official in the EACC List of Shame to face graft charges.

The prosecution alleged PS Kamau on March 15, 2008, conspired with Ministrial Tender Committee members by allegedly ignoring Government regulations and re-designed the Kamukuywa-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road leading to a loss of Sh33,303,600.

Kamau denied colluding with officials of the Kundan Singh Construction Company, which built the road, to trash the consultant's design thereby resulting in massive embezzlement of the public funds.

ALSO READ: DCI to question over 40 people over NYS loot