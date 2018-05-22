Accountant, two others have been charged with stealing Sh31 million

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Three suspects were yesterday charged in a Nairobi court with stealing Sh31 million from their former employer.

Fredrick Oudia, Samuel Matasi and Catherine Gachanja are accused of stealing the money from Sysresins Ltd.

ALSO READ: Njue charged with running wildcat medical college

They however denied the charges before Magistrate Helena Onkwani.

The court heard that on diverse dates between November 1, 2012 and April 30, 2017 at Syresins Ltd in Nairobi's Industrial Area, being accountant, head of sales and sales co-ordinator of the firm respectively, they conspired to steal Sh31,740,957.

They faced a second count of theft by servant on similar dates and place.

Third count

In the third count, Mr Otieno was charged with forging 35 bank deposit slips purporting to be for Sh7,320,000 for Syresins Ltd.

The accused were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh2 million each. The matter will be mentioned on June 4.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with stealing more than Sh12 million from Harambee Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society.

Walter Bonyo yesterday denied the charge before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

ALSO READ: Accounts boss fined Sh16m for stealing

The court heard that Mr Bonyo committed the offence on diverse dates between December 7, 2017 and February 2018.

He was released on a Sh1 million bond or a cash bail of Sh 300,000. The matter will be mentioned on June 1.